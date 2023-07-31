Haddadi doubtful for 2023 FIBA World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team captain Hamed Haddadi will likely miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The center underwent successful foot surgery in early January after he was diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture.

“I’ve started my training but I am not sure about my fitness. I will see what happens after four days and whether I can continue with the team or not,” Haddadi said.

Iran are scheduled to travel to Perm, Russia to play two friendly matches with the Russian team on Aug. 7 and 9.

“If I am ready to accompany the team in Russia, I will most likely participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup,” he added.

Iran basketball team are drawn in Group G of the World Cup along with powerhouses Spain, Ivory Coast and Brazil.

The prestigious competition will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Team Melli, headed by Hakan Demir, will meet Brazil on Aug. 26 in their opening match.