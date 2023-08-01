TEDPIX gains 19,700 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 19,760 points to 1.993 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 9.744 billion securities worth 65.347 trillion rials (about $136 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Iranian government has been taking new measures to restore shareholders’ trust in the stock market and help the market thrive again.

As reported, the 13th government has always tried to move towards reforming the structure and foundation of the capital market in order to promote economic justice, transparency, and the true sovereignty of the people over their capital.

In this regard, over the past two years, the government has been following 16 practical and important measures in order to reform the structure of the stock market.

MA