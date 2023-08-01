Iran reacts to Niger developments 

TEHRAN – In its first reaction to the military takeover in Niger, Iran called for calm and stability in the West African country.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Iran is closely following the developments in Niger, which he described as a “friendly” country. “We stress the need for respect for the rule of law (in Niger).

We call for calm and stability in this friendly African country,” he stated, according to Tasnim. He also described “internal dialogue” as the sole way for the settlement of problems in Niger.

Niger has been making headlines in recent days after a group of presidential guards detained the country’s president, Mohammed Bazoum, in what has been described as a coup. General Abdourahmane Tchiani – also known as Omar Tchiani, who is the chief of Niger’s presidential guard – has declared himself leader while Niger’s elected president has been held by the military since the coup took place last week.