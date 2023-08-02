200,000 National Housing Movement units under construction in new towns

TEHRAN- The managing director of New Towns Development Company said that 200,000 National Housing Movement units under are construction in new towns throughout the country.

Alireza Jafari also announced that the first National Housing Movement units in new towns will be inaugurated during the Government Week (starting August 24).

Back in June, Transport and Urbana Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash announced that 1.25 million units of the National Housing Movement plan are under construction in the country.

The minister also said that 3,000 hectares of land have been allocated to this plan so far.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in July 2022, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

