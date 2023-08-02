Top general stresses Iran-Belarus military cooperation

TEHRAN – General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of the joint staff of Iran’s armed forces, underlined the need for close military cooperation between Iran and Belarus.

General Bagheri made the remarks during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart who visited Iran for military talks.

The Iranian general pointed to the political commonalities of Iran and Belarus in the face of the West, saying, “Today, independent and aligned countries that are facing the cruel sanctions of America and the Western world must have proper relations and interactions with each other.”

He added, “As there have been defense and security cooperation between the two countries in the past, these relations should be expanded today due to the changes that are taking place in the global power structure because the global power structure is rapidly changing from a unipolar state to a multipolar world.”

General Bagheri emphasized the importance of the exchange of defense experiences and voiced readiness to hold exercises and military cooperation in the field of education and science at the level of the armed forces of Iran and Belarus.

During the visit of the Belarusian defense minister, Viktor Khrenin, to Tehran, Iran, and Belarus also signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of defense cooperation.