Iran breaks up terrorist group in Tehran suburb 

TEHRAN – The prosecutor of Islamshahr, a city southwest of the capital Tehran, confirmed in an interview with the Mehr news agency on Tuesday that the Iranian intelligence forces have neutralized a terrorist group.

Saeed Doosti said the terror team was planning to carry out attacks in busy public spaces.

It is still not clear whether the group is linked to any foreign spy services, Doosti added.

While inspecting their hideout, intelligence forces discovered at least 6 handguns, 80 bullets, and two bombs ready for explosion, he explained.

The bombs were safely disposed by intelligence forces which caused explosions to be heard across the city, he said.

In July, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that it had liquidated a large terrorist group which was planning to conduct operations in at least six provinces. 43 explosive devices were confiscated from the group.



