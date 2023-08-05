SP refineries account for 75% of Iran’s refining capacity: SPGC head

TEHRAN – The managing director of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) has said that 75 percent of the country’s natural gas is refined at the refineries of the complex, Mehr News Agency reported.

Speaking at a meeting of the country’s oil industry managers on Thursday, Ahmad Bahoush said: “SPGC produces rich gas in the offshore platforms and the produced gas is processed at the complexes 13 onshore refineries.”

“Part of the output is used as petrochemical feed and light gas is injected into the national gas network,” he added.

EF/MA