Iranian embassy says shocked by Denmark’s apathy in face of persistent Islamophobia

TEHRAN- Iran’s embassy in Copenhagen has vehemently denounced the ongoing blasphemous crimes committed against the holy Quran in Denmark, asserting it is “shocked” by Copenhagen’s apathy.

After multiple instances of the blasphemous act occurred in Denmark with the government’s consent in recent weeks, the diplomatic mission made the comments in a statement on Sunday.

“The embassy is shocked by the lack of action by the Danish authorities to prevent the continuous promotion of violence in the form of hateful and xenophobic speeches and insults to the Quran,” the statement noted.

It made note of the fact that despite the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) request to Copenhagen on behalf of 57 Muslim nations to put an end to this flagrant insult to Muslims worldwide, the Quran is still being desecrated in the Nordic country.

The embassy also reaffirmed its great concern over the increasingly frequent attacks on Muslim faith throughout the world and urged the Danish government to take action in accordance with its international commitments.

Additionally, it asked Denmark to stop this “ridiculous show under the guise of defending freedom of speech” and stop additional insults to the Quran.

Extremist groups have desecrated the sacred Muslim book several times during the past month in Sweden and Denmark, whose governments have authorized and defended such abuses as “freedom of expression.”

The whole Muslim community throughout the world is furious about the sacrilegious deeds. The embassies of Sweden and Denmark have been summoned or expelled by a number of nations.

Despite their condemnation of the burning of the Quran, the Nordic nations claimed they were unable to stop it because freedom of expression is enshrined in their constitution.

The OIC has already urged its members to intervene appropriately—politically or economically—in nations where the Muslim holy book is being defiled.

Additionally, it has asked the world community to unify in opposition to these aggressive actions.

Also on July 29, the Iranian embassy in Copenhagen issued a similar statement condemning the insult to holy books, including the Quran.

“The Iranian embassy in Copenhagen strongly condemns the insulting action against religious books and national symbols in Copenhagen and believes that such actions are planned and implemented by extremists with seditious goals and motives,” the embassy said.

The embassy also condemned any continuation of such criminal actions and lack of a decisive move to prevent such defamatory actions.

While highlighting that freedom of speech is a fundamental human rights principle, the embassy said it should not be used as an excuse to insult religions, holy books, or symbols and national values of nations.