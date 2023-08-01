Iran embassy in Sweden condemns third desecration of Quran

TEHRAN- The third desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden in recent weeks has been condemned by the Iranian embassy in Stockholm, which also expressed shock at Sweden’s lack of response.

“Another Quran burning in Sweden. This time, it was in front of the country’s legislature. Two billion Muslims and all of the freedom-seeking people of the world once again witnessed the desecration of the Quran with tears in their eyes,” the diplomatic mission underlined.

It added, “What is more surprising is that the Swedish government officials say they can do nothing because of the necessity of protecting freedom of expression.”

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem trampled on Islam’s sacred book and ignited its pages on fire before slamming it shut outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm on Monday.

They committed the same heinous deed outside Stockholm’s prominent mosque in June, coinciding with the beginning of the Muslim Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) at the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The duo also staged a similar protest outside Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm on July 20, where they trampled on the Quran but did not burn it.

The blasphemous activities, which the Swedish police had permitted under the guise of free speech laws, prompted outrage and condemnations throughout the Muslim world.

Additionally, on July 24, a copy of the Quran was set on fire outside the Saudi consulate in Copenhagen by the far-right Danish group Danske Patrioter.

The sacred book has previously been set on fire in front of many Muslim embassies in the Danish capital.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers held an urgent online conference on Monday to discuss the burning of the Quran in both Sweden and Denmark.

In a statement released after the session, the 57-nation body called upon member states to take appropriate action, whether political or economic, in the countries where the Muslim holy book is being desecrated.

The statement underlined, “The OIC condemns all attempts to denigrate the sanctity of al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif (the Quran) as well as other sacred books, values and symbols of Islam and other religions under the garb of freedom of expression, which is contrary to the spirit of Articles (19) and (20) of the ICCPR and calls upon the international community to unanimously stand against those provocative attempts.”