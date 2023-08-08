Over 64b cubic meters of gas injected into national network in 4 months

TEHRAN - The managing director of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) said that over 64 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been processed by the complex refineries and injected into the country’s gas network in the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21-July 22), Shana reported.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Ahmad Bahoush said more than 85 million barrels of gas condensate, more than 211 tons of granulated sulfur, and over 740,000 tons of ethane, as well as, two million tons of propane and butane were also produced in the first four months of 1402 in South Pars refineries.

“We have also been able to send more than 2.129 billion cubic meters of gas to Bushehr, Pars, and Kangan petrochemical complexes despite the beginning of the annual overhaul program in SPGC refineries,” he said.

According to the official, the annual overhaul operations for the preparation of the refineries of the complex for maximum production in the upcoming winter season were started on April 20, and so far all the repairs have been carried out using parts and equipment completely made by Iranian manufacturers and knowledge-based companies.

The overhaul operations have been successfully completed in the 3rd, 8th, 10th, and 12th refineries, the official noted.

“Overhaul operations are now underway at the 4th, 6th and 11th refineries and we hope to successfully complete them on schedule so that all refineries are ready for the cold season,” he added.

Last week, Bahoush said that 75 percent of the country’s natural gas is refined at the refineries of the complex.

Speaking at a meeting of the country’s oil industry managers on August 4, the SPGC head said: “SPGC produces rich gas in the offshore platforms and the produced gas is processed at the complexes 13 onshore refineries.”

“Part of the output is used as petrochemical feed and light gas is injected into the national gas network,” he added.

South Pars Gas Company is the largest subsidiary of National Iran Gas Company (NIGC) which operates the onshore facilities (phases 1 to 24) of the country’s giant South Pars gas field.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

