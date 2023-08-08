Iranian students win medals at IMC

TEHRAN- Sharif University of Technology students won five medals, ranking 9th at the 30th International Mathematics Competition (IMC) held in Bulgaria from July 31 to August 6.

Ali Mirzaeeianari, Amir-Mohammad Ghavi, Javad Farokhnejad, and Mohammad Shahverdi Kondori won gold medals, while Mehdi Shavoli Kohshor won a silver medal. Also, Nima Amoey Mobaraki was granted a diploma of honor.

IMC is an annual mathematics competition for university students. This year's competition was organized by University College London, hosted by American University in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.

The competition has been held since 1994. It is planned for those students completing their first, second, third, or fourth year of university education with the maximum age of students being 23 years of age at the time of the competition.

Problems are from fields of Algebra, Analysis (Real and Complex), Geometry, and Combinatorics. The working language is English.

Some 400 students from different universities worldwide participated in the 30th IMC. Out of almost 70 participating teams, the University of St. Petersburg and the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, achieved first and second place, respectively.

Iran ranked 11th in the previous edition of the competition.

International Mathematical Olympiad

This year, Iranian students took six medals, ranking 11th at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad which was held in Japan on July 2-13. IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held each year in a different country.

A gold medal from Ehsan Heidari, four silver medals from Sobhan Aram, Mohammad-Parsa Jafarnejadi, Arvin Taheri, and Mohammad-Ermia Qaseri, and a bronze medal from Pouria Rahmani placed the country 11th among 111 participating countries, ISNA reported.

The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with seven countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from all seven continents.

At the 63rd edition of IMO which was held in Norway, Iran grabbed three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking 8th among 104 countries.

MT/MG

