Iraq to issue special permits for Iranian pilgrims having no passports

TEHRAN – Iraq considers issuing special permits for Iranian travelers having no passports to enter the neighboring country for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Iraq’s Interior Ministry, Iranian pilgrims who have no passports will be granted “special passports” to visit holy shrines in Iraq during the Arbaeen gathering, Mehr reported.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry's spokesman has clarified that the special passport will be granted to pilgrims from several other countries as well. Major General Khaled Al-Mahna said that the duration of permission to enter the country lasts only one month, the report said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari last month, Iran’s Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi said the two sides have discussed ways to facilitate the commute of Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims.

The long treks will be destined for Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10, 680 CE.

AFM