All political groups have pre-registered for parliamentary elections, says interior minister

TEHRAN - Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday that candidates from diverse political factions have pre-registered to run in the parliamentary elections, which will be held in late winter.

On the famous figures who have registered, he said, “Candidates’ fame may cause valuation, which is not what we want," according to the ISNA news agency.

The minister went on to say that it is a duty to prevent ceremonial and expensive actions, adding that the expensive and unnecessary ceremonies are reprehensible.

On the water supply to Zabol County in Sistan-Baluchestan province, the minister also said, “We are working hard to supply water to Zabol County. Of course, some projects may take time, but they are serious issues and are on our agenda.”

Regarding the actions of the Ministry of Interior for the Arbaeen procession, Vahidi said that the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization had launched a system, and the problem with the main system (Samah system) would be tackled soon.

Vahidi also shed light on the latest terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine, saying that intelligence and security agencies have arrested the suspects and they will be put on trial.

He also confirmed that the terrorist was from Tajikistan.

“Protection plan for the Shah Cheragh Shrine was predicted and carried out before the terrorist attack, but the tragic event happened…. Strengthening the security of the Shah Cheragh shrine is also on the agenda,” added Vahidi, clarifying the protective measures for preventing the recurrence of terrorist attacks.

On the arrest of the Iranian photojournalist in Afghanistan, Vahidi also said the government will definitely follow the issue, and further details are related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pointing to the measures taken by the Ministry of Petroleum to tackle long lines at gas stations, he said, "The Ministry of Petroleum had taken measures to organize its work better. Unlike the very high gasoline consumption in the country, the Ministry of Petroleum has provided the needs well, and we do not have a problem in this regard. However, there is a special emphasis on reducing and optimizing consumption.”