Iran producing 90 percent of its military needs

TEHRAN – General Reza Talaeinik, the spokesman for the Iranian defense ministry, has said Iran has made significant progress in meeting its military needs.

Talking to the Beirut-based al-Maydeen TV, General Talaeinik said Iran is now producing most of its military needs.

“In recent years, Iran has been among the top 10 countries in the world in the field of defense industry technology,” he said, according to IRNA.

He pointed out that in 45 years, Iran was able to transform from an importing country to a country that produces about 90% of its military needs.

The spokesman also said that Iran has never started a war but will not hesitate to defend itself.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any war. Nevertheless, Iran will not spare any efforts in decisive defense of its independence and security,” he noted.

Iran on Tuesday marked its Defense Industry Day in which it unveiled a new advanced droned called Mohajer-10.

President Ebrahim Raisi attended the unveiling ceremony.

At a height of 7,000 meters and a range of 2,000 kilometers, Mohajer-10 can fly for up to 24 hours at a time.

Additionally, it has a 450-liter maximum fuel capacity and a 300-kilogram limit on the weight of its load.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is outfitted with electronic warfare and intelligence technologies. It has a top speed of 210 km/h and can transport various types of explosives and ammunition.

During the event on Tuesday, the Arman-1 guided air-launched bomb was also unveiled.

On Wednesday military attaches from 37 countries visited an exhibition held by Iran’s Ministry of Defense in Tehran, which was organized to commemorate the country’s Defense Industry Day.

The military officials viewed the latest Iranian ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and other weapons and equipment. They held a meeting with Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Mohammadreza Ashtiani afterwards.