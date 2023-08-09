No spectators at Azadi Stadium until further notice

TEHRAN – The 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) began with an unusual start as the match between Persepolis and Aluminum was played behind closed doors.

An important part of the Azadi Stadium was under reconstruction and this means that fans of the defending champions, Persepolis, were not allowed to attend the first match of their favorite team in the PGPL season on Wednesday.

Despite permission being granted for women to enter football stadiums in Iranian football league this season, according to some reports, the required conditions for their presence have not been fulfilled yet, which is why the game at Tehran's Azadi stadium was held without fans.

For the first time since the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979, the football federation is set to hold league games with Iranian women in attendance.

According to a well-informed official in the football federation, women will be allowed to attend the leagues of Iran matches in Isfahan’s Naqsh-e-Jahan and Sirjan’s Shahid Soleimani Stadiums during the first week of 2023/24 PGPL. Additionally, Foolad Stadium in Ahvaz has been authorized for women's attendance.

Azadi, Iran's biggest and most renowned stadium, will be unable to host fans for the next few weeks due to safety and structural deficiencies.

Kamal Sadat, head of Tehran Province's Sports Commission, announced that football matches at the Azadi Stadium will be held without spectators until further notice to ensure safety.

“The officials recognized that the lack of infrastructure at the Azadi Stadium could lead to safety concerns for the spectators. To prevent any incidents and ensure safety, competitions will be held without spectators until further notice,” said Sadat.