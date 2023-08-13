U.S. republicans blast Biden for “bowing” to Iran Leader in prisoner swap 

TEHRAN- Republicans have denounced the Biden administration for “bowing” to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, following reports that it had reached an agreement with Tehran on a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of billions of dollars in Iranian funds that had been frozen abroad, according to U.S. media.

The Breitbart News website said on Friday that some Republican members of Congress reacted furiously to the reported accord, characterizing it as a “concession” to the Islamic Republic.

It happened the day after Iran’s Foreign Ministry released a statement confirming reports of a prisoner exchange agreement between Tehran and Washington, which included the unfreezing of around $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea.

Republican senator from South Carolina Tim Scott accused President Biden in a statement of “bowing” to Ayatollah Khamenei and jeopardizing Americans at home and abroad.

Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arizona, criticized the agreement in a post on X, now known as Twitter, as a “craven act of appeasement” that will only “embolden” Iranian officials.

President Joe Biden is allegedly continuing to “put Americans’ safety and national security at risk with his terrible deals,” according to Rep. Elise Stefanik, chairman of the House Republican Conference.

Republican New York congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis denounced the pact with Iran as just another “lopsided deal” by the Biden administration.

Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain of Michigan stated that “President Biden has time and again bent the knee to the Iranian leadership.”

Five Iranians who would be released as part of the exchange deal were imprisoned for allegedly attempting to evade U.S. sanctions, while five Americans were detained in Iran on charges of spying.

Based on the officials in Tehran, the exchange won’t take place until Iran’s blocked funds are placed into accounts set up by the Iranian government.

