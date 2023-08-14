Iranian technology delegation to attend Armenia Expo

TEHRAN- Iran plans to dispatch a trade and technology delegation to Armenia EXPO 2023 which is scheduled to be held from September 22 to 25.

The Center of International Science and Technology Cooperation (CISTC) will support the delegation, ISNA reported.

Holding B2B meetings is one of the four programs of CISTC to help develop the international market of knowledge-based companies.

So far, more than 900 companies have been dispatched by the center to international exhibitions.

This year, the center plans to send 24 knowledge-based companies to different countries.

The companies will also attend business B2B meetings at the Armenia Chamber of Commerce, attend a joint meeting with unions as well as technology and innovation associations and venture capital companies, meet the directors of the Armenian organization for supporting foreign investment, and visit Armenia's free trade and technology zones.

Iran-Armenia sci-tech co-op

In June 2022, Armenian Ambassador to Iran Arsen Avagyan met with Iranian deputy science minister Vahid Haddadi-Asl, discussing ways to broaden ties in the fields of science and technology.

The two sides expressed readiness to exchange university students, transfer technology, and create research centers, IRNA reported.

Houses of innovation

Last year, it was announced that an Iranian House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) was to be established in Armenia with the aim of developing the export of Iranian knowledge-based products.

Over the few past years, with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the Iranian house of innovation has been set up in several countries to develop the global market for knowledge-based products.

These centers have already been set up in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria, and Kenya, and Iraq will soon join them.

By supporting innovative ideas, and holding technological and innovative events, the centers will be a platform for the development and promotion of Iranian knowledge-based companies, startups, and creative industries.

Science diplomacy

One of the indicators of the growth of science diplomacy is conducting joint research between two or more countries, Iran has written more than a third of its articles in Scopus in 2020 with international participation, which is about 30.7 percent.

In 2019, the articles with international participation reached 27.4 percent, so compared to 2019, Iranian researchers increased their international scientific contributions by 3.3 percent.

It should be noted that in 2020 more articles were published internationally by Iranian researchers, but nevertheless, the amount of international participation has increased.

According to the Global Innovation Index (GII 2022) report, Iran is the second most innovative country in the Central and South Asian region and the third among low-middle income countries.

Iran ranked 53rd in the world with 7 steps up compared to 2021.

According to the 2022 GII, Switzerland, the United States of America, Sweden, England, and the Netherlands are the most innovative economies in the world, and China is on the verge of entering the world’s 10 most innovative countries.



