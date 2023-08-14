Iran envoy hails relations with Kuwait

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi has lauded relations between Iran and Kuwait, describing them as being rooted in history.

He expressed his happiness at representing his country in Kuwait, indicating that he will work to strengthen the close relations between the two countries, a report by Al-Qabas daily said, according to Arab Times.

The Iranian ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Kuwaiti-Iranian Friendship Association, following the presentation of a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah.

The Iranian envoy said Kuwait and Iran are two neighbors with historical relations rooted in decades, stressing the need for the two countries to support each other.

He expressed his happiness and pride that he began his mission in Kuwait by meeting the head of the association Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled, and a group of intellectuals, writers and businessmen.

Totounchi arrived in Kuwait in late July after holding a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi together with other ambassadors. He also met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian before heading to Kuwait.

Ever since arriving in Kuwait, the newly-appointed ambassador has been actively meeting with Kuwaiti officials. He submitted a copy of his credentials to the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, earlier this month.

In this meeting, the Kuwaiti foreign minister congratulated Toutounchi on his new position as Iran's Ambassador in Kuwait and expressed hope that his term of office would witness the deepening of friendly relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister of Kuwait underlined the development of political and economic cooperation between Kuwait and Iran and called for cementing bilateral ties.

"In Kuwait, we are looking to strengthen relations with friendly countries and stabilize the security and stability of the region," he said.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, underlined making maximum efforts during his tenure in Kuwait to promote mutual ties in all fields.

He also met with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani.

In this meeting, a number of topics and issues, including problems related to Iranian residents in Kuwait, were discussed, the embassy said in a statement.

The points of mutual consideration in the consular department, the affairs of prisoners and the organization of the joint consular committee were among the issues raised in this meeting.

Iran and Kuwait have been locked in a dispute over the shared Arash gas field in the Persian Gulf. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have said that has no share in this field while Iran continues to insist that has a share in the field.

