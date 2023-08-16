Unlock healing power of water: Sarein emerges as Iran’s premier mineral spa destination

TEHRAN - Health tourism, which includes many forms of alternative treatment, has grown in popularity in recent years.

If you are a devoted fan of natural hot springs, Sarein may be your next destination.

There are more than ten mineral spas in and around the city which has become one of the fastest-growing attractions today.

Situated in Ardabil province, northwestern Iran, the mountainous town stands out as a remarkable destination for health tourism, specifically for those seeking water therapy through natural mineral hot springs.

These springs have been formed by geothermal activities, resulting in hot water enriched with various minerals such as sulfur, calcium, and magnesium.

Travelers can immerse themselves in the therapeutic benefits of water therapy while simultaneously indulging in the rich cultural heritage of Iran. Here is some of the most famed spas situated in Sarein county:

Sabalan Hydrotherapy Complex, which is said to be the largest hot water complex in Iran and West Asia. It offers many facilities and has two separate floors for men and women, providing services at the same time.

Sarein hot springs, all of which are of mineral origin, are the highlight of the ancient town.

Dareh Lar Soui hydrotherapy complex is recommended for the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, symptoms of neurological diseases, lumbar disc, skin diseases, and discomfort associated with going to this hot water.

Gamish-goli mineral hot water pool that is believed to be one of the oldest of its kind in Iran.

Traveling to Sarein would be quite different in each season, yet the best time to travel to Sarein and see its attractions is in the last days of spring and summer. If you do not have a problem with the cold weather, you can travel to this area during autumn or early winter and enjoy hot springs in this season.

Sarein is located 621 km away from Tehran, which takes between seven to eight and a half hours of driving. However, it should be noted that the distance from Sarein to Ardabil is 31 km.

Apart from the spa experience, Ardabil offers several additional attractions to enhance the visitors' experience. These include exploring historical sites such as the Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, visiting the beautiful Shorabil Lake, and enjoying delicious local cuisine.

Practiced for millennia, water therapy occupies a prominent place, providing therapeutic benefits through natural mineral hot springs. It is believed that the mineral content in these springs offers significant health advantages, including pain relief, improved circulation, and skin rejuvenation.

