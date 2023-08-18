Average daily gasoline consumption rises 13%

TEHRAN - Average daily gasoline consumption in Iran has reached about 120 million liters in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) which is 13 percent more than the figure for the previous year, according to the head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

“Despite the 13 percent increase in gasoline consumption this year, there is no problem with the supply and distribution of gasoline in the country,” Jalil Salari said on Thursday during a visit to NIORDC’s Dispatching Center along with Oil Minister Javad Oji and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

According to Salari, NIORDC’s gasoline distribution has increased by 17 million liters in the current year.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the visit, Oji also said that there are currently 4,400 active gas stations across the country.

“This year, we have had a nearly seven percent increase in traffic compared to last year, and the average daily gasoline consumption has been 17-20 million liters more than the same period last year,” Oji said.

The minister noted that despite the increase in consumption there is no concern about fuel supply.

Gasoline storage in the country has been 150 million liters more than the last year’s same period, he said.

Touching upon the condition of fuel supply to the country’s power plants, the official said for the first time in the country, five billion liters of liquid fuel have been stored in power plants, adding that this storage includes three billion liters of diesel and two billion liters of fuel oil.

Stating that the storage of fuel in the country is favorable and the export of diesel has started since last month, the oil minister noted that the construction of the Pars pipeline (Mehraran-Fasa-Shiraz pipeline) has been approved by the Supreme Economic Council and its construction will begin soon.

EF/MA