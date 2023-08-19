Iran narrowly lose to Indonesia at 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B final

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team narrowly lost to Indonesia 55-54 in the final match of the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B on Saturday.

Indonesia’s Nathania Claresta Orville scored 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Negin Rasoulipour khameneh and Faezeh Shahriari scored 14 points each for Iran.

Indonesia advanced to the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A as the winners.

Iran defeated Malaysia 65-59 in their opening match and it was their first win in the Women's Asia Cup since 1974. Team Melli then emerged victorious over Mongolia 70-33 but lost to Indonesia 65-56 in the preliminary round.

The Persians then beat Kazakhstan 54-41 and Jordan 72-54 to book their place in the final match.

“For so long we have not been able to be at the tournament and I feel so happy to be able to show what we have been doing when it comes to women's basketball in my country,” team veteran "Tina" Edna Eissaianjangi had said back in 2021.

Iran, headed by Greek head coach Eleni Kapogianni, have done a great job in the competition held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier in the day, Thailand defeated Jordan 66-52 in the bronze medal match.