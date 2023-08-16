Woman basketball player Yazdian says they were no lucky against Indonesia

TEHRAN - The women's national basketball team's star, Kimia Yazdian, believes that Iran was not lucky against Indonesia during the Asia Cup, Division B's third game in the group stage.

She also believes that the outcome could have been different if the team's shots had been scored.

The Iranian basketball team were defeated 65-56 by Indonesia at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to have won two victories and dedicate them to the people of Iran. However, we made mistakes during the game against Indonesia, which resulted in losing top of the table,” said Yazdian in his interview with Tehran Times.

Iran had won against Malaysia and Mongolia during the preliminary round prior to losing to Indonesia.



“Iran's women's basketball team's two wins not only showcased their potential but also created empathy among the players and improved the national basketball team's unity and morale,” she added.

In addition, Yazdian spoke about the fantastic support from the Iranian fans during the Thailand tournament.

“Seeing Iranian spectators in the venue is surprising and encouraging for us. I am hopeful that our achievements will bring happiness to both those who are in the venues and the Iranian people in our country,” she said.

After finishing second in their group, Iran will play Kazakhstan in the Qualification to the Semi-Finals round on Thursday.