Iran earn second win at FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Mongolia 70-33 on Monday in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B.

Team Melli had defeated Malaysia 65-59 in their opening match in Group A.

Four players scored in double-digits for the victors led by Delaram Vakili who knocked down 4 three-pointers to end up with 13 points. Edna Eissaianjangi, Negin Rasoulipour, and Faezeh Shahriari all put in 11 points each in the resounding win.

Iran will meet Indonesia on Tuesday.

Group B consists of Kazakhstan, Thailand, Jordan and Sri Lanka.

Iran have come into this competition ready to compete, coming off playing a series of tune-up games in Taipei. Even though they were unable to claim a victory, Iran had the opportunity to play games against quality teams like Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and the Philippines.