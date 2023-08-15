Iran lose to Indonesia at FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team lost to Indonesia 65-56 at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B on Tuesday.

Iran’s Negin Rasoulipour ended the game with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assist, and 3 steals.

Kim Pierre-Louis scored her tournament-high 26 points, also grabbed 15 rebounds.

Iran had already defeated Malaysia and Mongolia in the preliminary round.

Aside from it being their third straight win for Indonesia in Bangkok, Thailand it was also a victory that clinched them a direct ticket to the Semi-Finals on Friday as the top team in Group A.

Iran are at second place in the group and will play in the Qualification to the Semi-Finals round on Thursday where they will face the third place team from Group B.