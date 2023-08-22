STEP to host 30 companies from 12 countries

TEHRAN - Thirty technology companies from twelve countries will participate in the 9th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) that will be held from September 30 to October 4 in the city of Isfahan.

The event is aimed to exchange information on science, technology, and innovation ecosystem, health (primarily pharmaceutical products), software (artificial intelligence), environment, and renewable energies, ISNA reported.

In addition to Iranian participants, representatives of 30 technology companies from Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, and Pakistan, will also attend the STEP.

STEP is a platform, organized by the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation, to expand the scientific network among Islamic countries in the form of holding international events and laying the groundwork for enhancing scientific synergy and cooperation.

The first edition of the STEP was held in 2015 in cooperation with the Islamic World Academy of Sciences and various universities and scientific centers, in Tehran.

President Ebrahim Raisi has said science and technology are the cornerstones of national development.

The chain of knowledge, research, innovation, and technology ensures sustainable development in the country, he added.

The national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year 1402, which started on March 21, has earmarked about 37 trillion rials ($74 million) for science and technology.

The bill increased the budget by 35 percent compared to the previous year’s budget, ISNA reported.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology was formed in 2006 with the aim of creating an environment for supporting knowledge-based companies and providing the ground for the development of technological industries.

The country’s progressing process of development has accelerated with the emphasis on the formation of the technology and innovation ecosystem and the approval of laws for supporting knowledge-based companies and boosting Iran-made products.

Today, we are witnessing the positive effects of adopting the approach in the economy, culture, and daily life of people.

