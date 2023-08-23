Algeria lauds Iran’s medical, technological achievements

TEHRAN- Ibrahim Boughali, the speaker of the National Assembly of Algeria, has praised Iran's achievements in medical, agricultural, and technological fields, saying that Iran can help other Islamic countries make scientific progress.

Boughali visited Iran’s House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) in Tehran, as he was accompanied by Amir-Hossein Mirabadi, an official with the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, IRNA reported.

“Tehran-Algeria interactions in knowledge-based fields will benefit the two countries,” the Algerian official highlighted.

“Algeria’s new policy is to reduce its dependence on oil and gas and to make more diverse investments in other sectors.”

He added the exchange of information and interactions between experts is essential, and the result will definitely benefit the two countries.

Mirabadi, for his part, said: "We are optimistic about strengthening the relations between the two countries and we hope to be able to establish bilateral cooperation in the fields such as agriculture, water, electricity, as well as oil and gas.”

“We should try to develop economic ties between the two countries, especially between knowledge-based companies. Boosting cooperation with Algeria in the field of science and technology is one of our priorities.”

He said Iran is ready and willing to support the expansion of science and technology sectors in Algeria.

IHIT in other countries

Over the few past years, with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the Iranian house of innovation has been set up in several countries to develop the global market for knowledge-based products.

These centers have already been set up in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria, and Kenya, and Iraq will soon join them.

By supporting innovative ideas, and holding technological and innovative events, the centers will be a platform for the development and promotion of Iranian knowledge-based companies, startups, and creative industries.

