Sweden regularly strip searches Hamid Nouri, monitors his calls

TEHRAN - Hamid Nouri’s son has asserted that his father has weekly strip searches and is subject to limitations by Swedish officials.

Hamid Nouri is a former Iranian judicial official who has been unlawfully detained in Sweden.

After his father described his experience in a phone call with his family on Tuesday, Majid Nouri made the comments in a post on social media.

“Every once in a while, they give me permission to contact my family with great difficulty, and every time they threaten me not to tell anything to them,” the son quoted the father as saying.

Nouri added that the Swedish government only permits him to communicate with his son and has thus far sent two warnings that the calls are monitored.

The 62-year-old Iranian citizen refuted allegations that he is in good condition, asking why legal institutions failed to come to see his situation.

“Let me be in solitary confinement and let them be happy that I have facilities at my disposal,” he said ironically.

He also condemned his 3 years, 9 months, and 20 days of continuous solitary confinement, highlighting the fact that he had no access to amenities.

Every week in jail “they strip search me; every time I meet my family or anyone, two or three guards conduct a body search,” according to the son.

In a tweet in June, Majid said that “by God’s grace and thanks to our friends’ prayers as well as political and media pressures, Sweden finally stopped one instance of its inhumane behaviors, and my father was allowed to call after a year.”

Nouri was detained and imprisoned upon arriving at Stockholm Airport in November 2019.

He was accused by Swedish authorities of participating in the 1988 murder and torture of the MKO members who fought against Iran along with Saddam Hussein’s army.

A Swedish court sentenced him to life in prison on July 14, 2022.

Nouri was found guilty of what the MKO said were war crimes and crimes against humanity by the court, which has been branded unlawful by Iranian officials.

Back in May, Nouri’s lawyers had challenged his trial procedure and how he is being treated in jail, noting the time that the 62-year-old man is being held in solitary confinement is too long and is considered a “world record.”