Hamid Nouri family endures harassment at appeals session in Stockholm

TEHRAN- When the family of the imprisoned Iranian national Hamid Nouri traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, to attend his most recent hearing before an appeals court, they were once again confronted by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

Prior to the 62-year-old prisoner’s 13th session of appeals hearing in a court on the outskirts of Stockholm on Friday, a new round of harassment took place against Nouri’s family, including his daughter and grandchildren.

The MKO’s followers, according to Majid and Atieh, the son and daughter of Nouri, began yelling anti-Iran chants as soon as they saw them and “cursing us out” when they arrived at the court.

“A guy walked up to me and started cursing us out,” Atieh said. “I turned around and told him to be ashamed of himself for doing that before the kids. ‘These are kids; they don’t deserve to be treated like that.’ But he started shouting again.”

Majid drew attention to the unjust process in Nouri’s case following the hearing on Friday, stating that the court authorities had alleged that “our witnesses were suspected of testifying under duress” and that their evidence had been “prearranged.”

The officials, according to Nouri’s son, were against the defendant’s witnesses testifying during the trial.

He emphasized that the court had issued a warning to detain the witnesses if they attended the sessions.

The Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet quoted Thomas Bodstrom, Nouri’s attorney, as stating that the prisoner had already spent 1,295 days in a 7-square-meter cell and broken the all-time record for solitary confinement in the Nordic nation.

According to Bodstrom, Nouri was “the most isolated prisoner” in Swedish history.

In November 2019, the former member of the Iranian judiciary was detained upon arrival at Stockholm Airport and put in jail.

Nouri was put on trial on false claims made by members of the MKO terrorist group, which has publicly boasted of carrying out terrorist operations against Iranian officials and citizens thought to be supporters of the Islamic Republic.

The terrorist organization alleged Nouri was engaged in the death and torture of MKO members in 1988, which he has categorically denied.

Nouri was sentenced to life in prison by a Swedish court on July 14, 2022. The court, which Iranian officials have branded unconstitutional, convicted Nouri of so-called war crimes and crimes against humanity based on claims leveled by the MKO.

Since his wrongful arrest, Nouri has been held in solitary detention.