Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash

A plane reportedly carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, Russia's emergencies ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry’s preliminary information, all 10 people on board the private Embraer Legacy jet were killed in the crash, which landed near the village of Kuzhenkino.

Russia’s state aviation agency Rosaviatsia said an individual with Prigozhin's name was one of the people on board, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.



