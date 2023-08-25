Iran’s Gharibshahi wins gold at 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

TEHRAN – Aliakbar Gharibshahi of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships on Friday.

He finished in first place with 248kg in the -107kg, one kilogram above Mongolia’s Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar.

The bronze medal went to Iran’s Saman Razi who lifted 455kg in the total category.

Around 500 elite powerlifters (including 56 juniors) from 80 countries vie for top honors at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.