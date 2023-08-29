Rostami takes gold at 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

August 30, 2023 - 0:33

TEHRAN – Rouhollah Rostami of Iran won a gold medal at the 023 Para Powerlifting World Championships on Tuesday.

Rostami won the gold in the -80kg weight class with 232kg.

China’s Gu Xiaofei seized a silver with 231kg and Iraqi’s Rasool Mohsin won the bronze with 226kg.

Iran’s Ahmad Aminzadeh (+107kg) and Aliakbar Gharibshahi (-107kg) had previously won two gold medals so far.

Mahdi Sayadi (+107kg) and Amir Jafari Arangeh (-65kg) had claimed two silver medals and Hamed Solhipour (-97kg) had collected a bronze at the Seniors Best Lift.

Around 500 elite powerlifters (including 56 juniors) from 80 countries vied for top honors at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

