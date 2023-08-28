Iran’s Solhipour wins bronze at 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds
August 28, 2023 - 12:56
TEHRAN – Iran’s Hamed Solhipour won a bronze medal at the 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships on Sunday.
Solhipour seized the bronze by lifting 226kg in the -97kg weight class.
Chinese powerlifter Panpan Yan won the gold with 233kg and the silver medal went to Uzbekistan’s Farhod Umirzakov with 232kg.
Iran’s Ahmad Aminzadeh (+107kg) and Aliakbar Gharibshahi (-107kg) have won two gold medals so far.
Mahdi Sayadi (+107kg) and Amir Jafari Arangeh (-65kg) have claimed two silver medals and Saman Razi (-107kg) and Hamed Solhipour (-97kg) have collected two bronzes as well.
Around 500 elite powerlifters (including 56 juniors) from 80 countries vie for top honors at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.
