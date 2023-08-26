Iran’s Aminzadeh, Sayadi claim gold and silver at 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ahmad Aminzadeh and Mahdi Sayadi claimed a gold and silver medal respectively at the 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships on Friday.

Aminzadeh grabbed the gold with 255kg and Sayadi won the silver by lifting 246kg in the +107kg weight class.

Jordan’s Jamil Elshebli claimed the bronze medal with 237kg.

Aliakbar Gharibshahi and Saman Razi had previously won a gold and bronze medal respectively in the -107kg class.

Around 500 elite powerlifters (including 56 juniors) from 80 countries vie for top honors at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.