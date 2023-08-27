2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds: Jafari, Seifi win silvers

TEHRAN - Iran’s Amir Jafari Arangeh and Ali Seifi took two silver medals at the 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships on Saturday.

Jafari Arangeh claimed a silver by lifting 202kg in the -65kg weight category.

Seifi also won a silver in the Total category with a total of 544kg. Chinese powerlifter Yi Zou snatched the gold with 633kg and the bronze medal went to Kyrgyzstan’s Esen Kaliev with 466kg.

Iran’s Ahmad Aminzadeh and Mahdi Sayadi had claimed a gold and silver medal respectively in the +107kg weight class.

Aliakbar Gharibshahi and Saman Razi had also won a gold and bronze medal respectively in the -107kg class.

Around 500 elite powerlifters (including 56 juniors) from 80 countries vie for top honors at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.