Pellet production rises 10% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN - Major Iranian iron ore companies produced an aggregate of 14,060,097 tons of pellets during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), registering a 10 percent growth year on year.

During the mentioned period, Gol-e-Gohar Mining and Industrial Complex had the lion’s share of pellet production with 3,904,447 tons of output, followed by Middle East Mines and Mining Industries Development Company with 1,949,683 tons, Sangan Iron Ore Complex with 1,665,112 tons, Goharzamin Company with 1,569,615 tons, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company with 1,495,351 tons, Opal Parsian Sangan with 1,330,802 tons, Central Iron Ore Complex with 1,290,641 tons, Sanabad Mining and Industrial Development Company with 699,129 tons, and Saba Nour Company with 155,317 tons.

Furthermore, local pellet dispatch of these companies stood at 12,074,966 tons during the first four months of the current year, up 144 percent year on year.