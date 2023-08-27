Russian trade delegation to visit Tehran pursuing expansion of ties

TEHRAN – A delegation comprising 42 representatives from the Russian Export Center JSC (REC) member companies is going to visit Iran to meet and hold talks with their Iranian counterparts and explore avenues of cooperation.

The delegation is visiting the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) to follow up on an agreement signed between the TCCIMA and REC back in 2020, according to the TCCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Hessamedin Hallaj.

As per the TCCIMA portal, this Russian business delegation includes entrepreneurs and business persons active in various fields including food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, oil and gas industries, electrical industries, information and communication technology, wood industries, medical equipment, chemical industries, water and sewage, construction industries, mining machinery, safety (firefighting equipment).

According to the official, the delegation is also planning to visit other provinces to meet with the members of different provincial chambers of commerce and discuss mutual cooperation in various areas.

The TCCIMA has scheduled two sessions of B2B meetings for interested Iranian companies on September 17 and 18, he said.

REC is a State-owned development institute established by the Government of Russia to support the development of non-oil exports, especially in the industry sector.

TCCIMA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the REC for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries on September 20, 2020.

By signing this MOU, the two sides pledged to focus more on bilateral cooperation to develop trade and economic exchanges between the two countries and stated that they would work to increase the traders’ understanding of each other's production and consumption capacities in order to promote mutual trade.

The two sides also stressed the use of barter trade as an effective way of increasing the level of trade between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both sides including Hallaj, Rustam Ziganshin, the head of the Russian Embassy’s Trade Representation in Iran, and Pavel Bukhanov, the head of the Russian Export Center’s Office in Iran.

Speaking in the ceremony, Hallaj referred to the two countries’ long-standing relations and underlined some of the obstacles in the way of the development of relations, including the lack of knowledge of each other's potential and also the lack of knowledge of laws and regulations governing the markets of the two countries.

EF/MA