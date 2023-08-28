Iranian TV series to compete at French festival

TEHRAN – Iranian TV series “Kashokhin” by director Keyvan Mohseni will be competing at the 13th edition of Marseille Web Fest, which will be held in the French city in October.

Set in the rugged terrain of southern Iran, the series follows the tale of a fuel smuggler who has been shunned by his community after his partner's death during a police chase.

Frustrated and disillusioned by the injustice and hypocrisy of the society, he undertakes a dangerous quest to avenge his comrade's death after discovering that it was not an accident but a cold-blooded murder.

Starring Saleh Shahbazi, Morteza Khanjani, Majid Rasti and Sorush Shaker, the TV series came exclusively on the home video network in Iran in 2020.

“Kashokhin” will be competing with nine other series including “Appetite” from Australia, “Chateau Laurier” from Canada, “Restaurant in the town” from South Korea, and “The Architect” from Norway in the international section of the festival.

Marseille Web Fest aims to promote the exciting cultural genre of web series. As part of this promotion, the festival will include a variety of immersive experiences, such as conferences and masterclasses that explore the art of storytelling and new writing, as well as Transmedia techniques.

ABU/