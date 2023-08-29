58 countries importing Iran’s nanotechnology products

TEHRAN- Iranian nanotechnology companies export their products, equipment, and services to 58 countries.

The exports increased by 53 percent in the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022) compared to the preceding year, ISNA reported.

In the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020), the lowest share (7 percent) of nanotechnology products in the country’s nanotechnology market was recorded.

The expansion of export programs, especially in recent years, has led to the entry of Iranian nanotechnology products, equipment, and services into global markets.

The three countries of Iraq, Turkey, and Lebanon were the most important destinations for Iranian nanotechnology products with $21.5 million, $12.4 million, and $9.3 million of imports, respectively.

By the end of the year 1400 (March 2022), a total of 280 companies were active in the nanotechnology field, and the total revenue amounted to 203 trillion rials (almost $407 million).

In the same year, exports of nanotechnology equipment and services rose by 59 percent and 108 percent, respectively.

Current status of nanotech companies

By the end of the first Iranian calendar month Farvardin (April 20), 346 companies have been active in the field of nanotechnology in the country.

The companies produced 1,911 products and 241 pieces of equipment, supplying them to the market, IRNA reported.

According to the latest statistics, 281 Iranian companies are active in the field of manufacturing nanotechnology products and 65 companies are active in the field of manufacturing nanotechnology equipment.

On November 28, 2022, President Ebrahim Raisi declared the “National Document for the Development of Nano Science and Technology”.

The document, consisting of 7 articles, was approved by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution on November 15.

Policy making and planning for progress in nanotechnology started in 2003 with the formation of a special headquarters for the development of nanotechnology, and accelerated with the approval of the first 10-year document for the development of nanotechnology entitled "Future Strategy Document".

In this document, Iran was targeted to be among the top 15 nanotechnology countries in the world and aimed to generate wealth and improve people’s lives. The general approach of the first ten-year document was the training of human resources and the provision of infrastructure for the development and commercialization of technology.

In order to continue the nanotechnology progress, the upcoming national document has been compiled with new goals and approaches such as being a reference in science and technology, industrialization, maximum impact of nanotechnology in priority industrial areas, and entry of nano products into the global markets and the promotion of people’s lives.

By 2033, the advancements of nanotechnology in Iran will improve the quality of life and the production of wealth. The country moves towards global authority in science and nanotechnology by producing innovative products while having a stable place in the market of other countries.

Some 42 percent of the products in this field are related to construction, more than 17 percent to the field of oil, gas, and petrochemicals, 13 percent to the field of automobiles, and over 10 percent to the field of optoelectronics.

