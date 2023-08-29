“Tales of Lasting Songs” to be narrated on stage

TEHRAN-The play “The Tales of Lasting Songs” written and directed by Seyyed Jalaleddin Dorri and produced by Azita Mogouei will be staged from August 30 in Sa’adabad Palace Complex.

The show is about six lasting songs in the history of Iranian music, including “Kiss Me”, “Loneliness”, “Flower Branch”, “Life”, “My Grade-School Friend”, and “O Iran”.

The show is divided into six parts, each including a story about one of the songs, which is performed by a group of well-known actors. At the end of each story, the related song is performed by Iranian singer Hojat Ashrafzadeh.

Among the six songs, “O Iran” is of major importance, as it is an Iranian patriotic song that serves as the country's unofficial national anthem. The music was composed by Ruhollah Khaleqi, and the lyrics were written by Hossein Gol-e-Golab. The anthem was first performed by Qolam-Hossein Banan.

The song's history dates back to World War II in Iran. In September 1941, the Allied Forces occupied the country following the Anglo-Soviet invasion of Iran. The idea of this poem inspired the poet when he saw the Allied flags waving from the military barracks and the deplorable situation of the country. Gol-e-Golab decided to write a poem to keep Iran and the Iranian spirit alive in it.

Mohammad Naderi, Fariba Naderi, Mahya Dehghani, Mohammad Motazedi, Arash Falahatpisheh, Faranak Javaheri, Nora Hashemi, Pantea Mahdinia and Sam Gharibian are among the actors in the play that will be on the stage for two weeks.

