Iran, Oman hold 1st joint consular meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN – The first joint consular meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by officials from the foreign ministries of both countries and other relevant organizations.

The two sides hoped for the continuation of consular talks and expressed their support for the expansion of relations between Iran and Oman. They discussed issues and problems faced by Iranian citizens in Oman, including the release of Iranian prisoners held in the Arab country. Issues faced by Omani citizens living in Iran were also brought to Iranian officials’ attention.

During the meeting, the group of diplomats highlighted the need to raise awareness about the two countries’ residency and work laws. They also stressed the need to resolve problems boat and vessel owners face when traveling between the two Persian Gulf nations.

The meeting comes after the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman talked on the phone on Saturday.

During the telephone conversation, Iran’s foreign minister emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic to finalize the strategic cooperation document between the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated Iran’s position on negotiations to lift Western sanctions and also appreciated the constructive efforts of the Sultan of Oman in regard to the issue.

Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, also emphasized his country's readiness to expand bilateral relations and regional cooperation with Iran.

MHA/PA