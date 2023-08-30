Spain calls for more contact with Iran

TEHRAN- Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez has highlighted his nation’s willingness to expand trade ties with Iran.

Manuel Albarez made the comments in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday as the two chief diplomats discussed a variety of subjects concerning Tehran-Madrid ties and global developments.

Albarez praised the strengthening of bilateral collaboration while recognizing the two countries’ historical links.

The two senior officials also talked about consular cooperation.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the need to improve relations between the two countries, especially in view of Spain’s recent legislative elections.

He also mentioned Iran’s dialogue and cooperation with the European Union during Spain’s rotating presidency of the bloc, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

“Iran is optimistic about completion of Chabahar deal with India”

In a meeting between Amir Abdollahian and Iran’s Ambassador to New Delhi on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian also expressed hope for the successful conclusion of a long-awaited deal with India over the development of Chabahar port in southeast Iran.

Iraj Elahi gave the foreign minister an update on the development of bilateral relations and the schedule of the upcoming Joint Economic Commission meeting.

In the meeting, the foreign minister stressed the importance of India in Iran’s “look to the East” policy and urged haste in putting the joint projects into action.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed optimism that a definitive deal with India about the expansion of Chabahar port will be concluded soon.

In recognition of India’s support for Iran’s membership in BRICS, the foreign minister said that India is a significant and crucial connection in the North-South international corridor.

India intended to use Chabahar as a gateway to Central Asian markets.

In 2016, India committed $85 million for the development of Chabahar, along with a $150 million line of credit. As of 2023, India has supplied six gantry cranes to the tune of $25 million for the development of the port.

However, the attempt was hampered by Western sanctions on Iran. India offered $100 million to construct the port in 2013, but events moved forward following the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

In addition, in 2016, an agreement was reached between Indian Railways’ IRCON unit and Iranian Railways’ Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company to build the Chabahar-Zahedan Railway project.