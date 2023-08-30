Iran FM holds talks with Syrian officials in Damascus

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian left Tehran for the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday to hold talks with the country’s high-profile officials.

Upon his arrival, he met with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous. They held talks about bilateral and regional issues.

Iran's top diplomat also held talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad. They sought to boost ties between Iran and Syria.



During his stay in Syria, he was expected to meet a number of high-ranking Syrian authorities, including President Bashar al-Assad.

Ahead of the trip to the Arab nation, Amir Abdollahian reiterated Tehran’s support for the Syrian territorial integrity, peace, and stability.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Amir Abdollahian said, “He is going to visit Damascus in order to promote Iran’s policy of interaction with the neighboring region and speed up the implementation of agreements concluded by the Iranian and Syrian presidents.”

“Iran stresses the necessity of establishing stability and calm and maintaining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he stressed.

The chief diplomat said the current regional and global developments would be the main topic of his discussions with senior Syrian authorities.

A comprehensive deal on long-term and strategic cooperation was reached between Iran and Syria during President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit to Damascus in May.

At the meeting with his Iranian counterpart, President Assad sought Tehran’s help to ensure security and rebuild the war-torn districts in Syria.

Assad said that despite difficult conditions and the “severe political and security storms” that have battered West Asia, ties between Iran and Syria have remained solid.