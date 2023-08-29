Ardabil to host intl. conference on sustainable tourism

TEHRAN—Ardabil, a historical city in northwest Iran, will host an international conference on sustainable tourism on October 12.

A number of Iranian and international experts and academics from various universities will be invited to join the conference aimed to address pillars of sustainable tourism, its challenges, and solutions, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

Co-organized by Ardabil’s tourism directorate and University of Mohaghegh Ardabili, the conference is intended to discuss concerns for economic, social, and environmental issues, improving tourists' experiences and addressing the needs of host communities, Hassan Mohammadiadib said.

The organizers hope to reach a new roadmap that enhances a high level of tourist satisfaction yet helps raise the awareness of local communities as columns for sustainable tourism in the province.

According to the World Tourism Organization, sustainable tourism development guidelines and management practices apply to all forms of tourism in all types of destinations, including mass tourism and the various niche tourism segments.

Sustainability principles refer to the environmental, economic, and socio-cultural aspects of tourism development, and a suitable balance must be established between these three dimensions to guarantee its long-term sustainability.

The UN body says sustainable tourism development requires the informed participation of all relevant stakeholders, as well as strong political leadership to ensure wide participation and consensus building. Achieving sustainable tourism is a continuous process and it requires constant monitoring of impacts, and introducing the necessary preventive and/or corrective measures whenever necessary.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. It is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year.

The 2023 ECO Tourism Capital, Ardabil is a popular destination for domestic vacationers and a lesser-known gem for many potential travelers from across the globe.

AFM