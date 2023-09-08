What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Hamideh Azimi is on view in an exhibition at Doost Gallery. The exhibit named “Time” will be running until October 10 at the gallery that can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Niusha Niujpur are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “Enliven Still-Life”, the exhibit will be running until September 18 at the gallery, which can be found at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by a group of artists including Bahareh Amiri, Ramin Jamshidi, Elham Khakpash, Mahsa Karimi, Nasrin Shahpuri and Fatemeh Safari in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Interference” will run until September 22 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Shahram Fakhrai is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Imagination” continue until September 12 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* Paintings by Amir Kabirnejad are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

Titled “The Conference of the Birds”, the exhibit will continue until September 12 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* A collection of paintings by Monir Zendeh is on display in an exhibition at Arthibition Gallery.

The exhibit named “Confessions of Color” will continue until September 18 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* A collection of paintings by a group of artists including Mohammad Ehsai, Shahriar Ahmadi, Vahed Khakdan, Reza Nadimi, Ali Nasir and Sarvenaz Alambeigi is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “Snow and Stork” will be running until September 11 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* A collection of paintings by Delnaz Taheri is currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

Entitled “Bright Room”, the exhibit will be running until September 19 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Nikzad Nojumi, Ahmad Morshedlu, Manuchehr Safarzadeh, Mahta Moeini and Susan Hashemian.

The exhibition will be running until September 22 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

SAB/