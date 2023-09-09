Raisi congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated Tajikistan on Independence Day.

In a message to his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, President Raisi congratulated him and his nation on the occasion of the Independence Day of Tajikistan.

“Cultural, historical and linguistic commonalities, common interests and the exchange of high-ranking delegations have had a significant impact on the expansion and continuation of bilateral cooperation,” Raisi said in the message.

He added, “I hope that in light of joint efforts, we will witness the increasing expansion of relations in all fields and in line with the mutual interests of the two nations and the development of regional and international peace and security.”

Last August, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke over the phone with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin. They discussed subjects of common interest.

Amir Abdollahian pointed to the cordial and long-standing ties between Iran and Tajikistan and said a new chapter has been opened for comprehensive cooperation.

This positive development deserves to continue, the top Iranian diplomat suggested.

Since the start of the new administration in Iran a significant number of joint cooperation documents have been signed between the two sides which should be implemented through the follow-up of the two governments, Amir Abdollahian said.

He also described the visits by the Iranian president to Dushanbe and the president of Tajikistan to Tehran as turning points in relations.

For his part, Muhriddin expressed happiness over the friendly ties between the two countries, highlighting the need to continue to forge stronger ties between the two friendly nations.

The Tajik foreign minister also renewed his country’s official invitation to President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran to visit Dushanbe and sent the greetings of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Raisi.



