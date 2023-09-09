Israeli troops forced Palestinian women to undress

TEHRAN - An investigation has found that Israeli troops forced five Palestinian women to completely undress in front of their children while attacking them using army dogs.

The chilling revelation that occurred during a night raid on a family home on July 10 was made after a probe by the rights group, B’Tselem, and reports by Israeli media.



The rights group said that scores of Israeli troops and army dogs broke into the home of a Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil, also known as Hebron.

Israeli soldiers separated the men from the women and children who were being held in the living room of the property.

They then proceeded to take the women to a separate room where children, who woke up terrified, were sleeping.

The five women included a mother, her young daughter, and three other females aged in their 20s, who are said to be the mother's daughters-in-law.

Two other masked soldiers prevented the mother from approaching her children and threatened her with the attack dogs they were holding if she did not comply.

The mother was forced to undress completely and turn around in front of the troops. Then, the soldiers took the three other women as well as the girl and forced them to remove all of their clothes as well for body searches.

The soldiers again threatened to unleash their dogs on the girls if they did not comply with the orders.

Rights groups, who have strongly condemned the incident, have also said that similar incidents against Palestinian women have been increasing over the past months.

The deputy spokesperson for the Secretary General of the United Nations has told reporters that the incident “needs to be looked at” and “investigated thoroughly.”

“We would stand against any form of collective punishment,” Farhan Haq said.

Israel has handed down the harshest of punishments against Palestinians, including its so-called administrative detention policy against thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

This means Palestinians languish in Israeli jails for an indefinite period of time without charge or trial.

However, when it comes to Israel conducting any investigations against its own soldiers or settlers, there is no trial or accountability at all.

Throughout the decades, Israel has refrained from conducting any investigation despite the atrocities and crimes its soldiers and settlers have been committing.

Analysts say this is an indication that the UN is not taking the case against the five women and girls seriously.

For the UN to take this case and countless other cases of aggression in a serious manner, the international body would have to take the same measures it carries out against similar crimes that occur elsewhere in the world.

This would involve taking effective international action against breaches of the UN charter.

For accountability to take place against Israel, a coordinated global campaign by the international community would be required, experts say.

The other avenue to hold Israel accountable for its crimes stands with the Palestinian resistance who have called for a revolution.

Various Palestinian groups, including the resistance movement Hamas, have vowed revenge.

The UN Special Rapporteur to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories has also said that such incidents are absolutely appalling.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned the disturbing report, calling on international bodies to put pressure on Israel to end its daily breaches of human rights in Palestine and to take legal action with the appropriate international authorities.

Analysts say the incident goes an extremely long way against the laws of war and a very clear example of collective punishment.

This is not just an Israeli attempt to attack Palestinian women, men and minors; but Islam as a religion.

Since signing peace deals with Palestinians and Jordanian authorities around three decades ago, Israel has only increased its violence against the Palestinians, including the ongoing desecration of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious Islamic sites in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, a group of Jordanian lawmakers have called on their government to recall Amman’s Ambassador to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Critics say the United States offers unconditional support to the Zionist entity and prevents the international community from taking any punitive measures against Israel.

The U.S., with its annual military and diplomatic support for Israel, is complicit in Israeli aggression. Without this support, the regime would not have gotten away with such heinous crimes.

This has allowed the regime to act without any fear of being punished by international tribunals such as the International Criminal Court and other international courts.

Experts believe the Israeli aggression will continue until the regime finds itself sanctioned by the global community.

The disturbing incident is part of Israeli measures to step up its attacks against Palestinian civilians. This has been evident over the past year with the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid a sharp increase in settler attacks with the goal of ethnically cleansing large parts of the occupied West Bank and al-Quds (Jerusalem).

It is not the first time that Israeli forces have humiliated Palestinian civilians, including women and children.

Analysts believe that the Zionists are moving into what they think is an end game, with the aim of removing as many Palestinians as they can from their indigenous land.

The assault on five Palestinian women is a significant escalation by Israel.

In the absence of any international help for the Palestinians, the axis of the resistance is being seen as the only route to end such crimes being committed against Palestinian civilians.

It comes as former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo has acknowledged that Israel is implementing an apartheid system. Pardo is the latest senior Israeli official to make such a statement.

All eyes are now on the response of the resistance.

