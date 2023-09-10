Kermanshah handicrafts welcomed by Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN—Many Arbaeen pilgrims passing through Kermanshah province have welcomed sales exhibitions of handicrafts held near Iran-Iraq border crossings for days.

170 stalls dedicated to local handicrafts and souvenirs were set up along the trekking routes of Arbaeen pilgrims, the provincial tourism chief said on Saturday.

However, the number of handicraft stands has tripled compared to last year, Dariush Farmani said.

Handicraft sales of those makeshift stalls reached 80 billion rials (160,000 rials) during the week-long event, the official noted.

According to Farmani, the Arbaeen trek is a very good opportunity to introduce and supply handicrafts of the province.

Kermanshah handicrafts are so luxurious and unique that they can attract tourists on their own, the official noted.

Over the past couple of days, millions of Shia Muslim pilgrims massed at the golden-domed mausoleums of the holy Iraqi city of Karbala, commemorating Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Arbaeen Day is commemorated today on September 6.

Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10, 680 CE.

Based on available data, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022—Jan. 20, 2023). Compared with the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth.

