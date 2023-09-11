General vehemently refutes claims Iran has deployed troops on border with Azerbaijan

TEHRAN – Iran has refuted as “baseless” allegations that it has deployed military forces on its border with the Republic of Azerbaijan in view of the volatile situation in the South Caucasus.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ahadi, the Iranian Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff for International Cooperation, made the remarks in an interview with the Azerbaijani Press Agency (APA) on Sunday.

The senior military officer was in Baku to take part in the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission meeting while leading a delegation of Iranian military delegation.

He played down rumors that Iran wanted to send troops to fight in a potential battle between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling the accusations “completely unfounded.”

“Very good connections exist between Iran and Azerbaijan,” he stated.

In a press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Baku officials have assured the Islamic Republic that the Republic of Azerbaijan has “no intention” to attack Armenia.

Azeri Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Iranian Armed Force Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri recently spoke on the phone about the situation in the region.

The parties also discussed other topics of importance during the meeting, including the potential for close military cooperation, regional security, and other topics.

In a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday, President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran was prepared to play an effective role in averting further confrontations and any geopolitical shifts in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disputed Caucasus region.

Iran’s support for the territorial integrity of all neighboring nations was repeated by the president.