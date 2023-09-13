Value of export from Khorasan Razavi rises 35% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 35 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, 1.034 million tons of products worth $611 million were exported from the province in the said time span, indicating also 27 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

Pistachio and saffron were among the main exported products, and Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were the top four destinations of the products exported from the province in the first five months of the present year.

As previously announced by Javad Jafari, an official with the province’s customs department, the value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi rose six percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

He said that 2.607 million tons of commodities worth $1.4 billion were exported from the province in the past year, indicating five percent fall in terms of weight year on year.

He named Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan as the major export destinations of the province’ products.

Jafari also announced that 229,000 tons of commodities worth $579 million were imported to Khorasan Razavi in the previous year, with 53 percent rise in value and 23 percent growth in weight year on year.

He named Oman, China, Tajikistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the main sources of imports to the province during the previous year.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year reached $19.3 billion.

Based on IRICA data, Iran exported about 55.9 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $19.3 billion in the mentioned five months, registering an 8.55-percent decline in value and a 26.56 percent rise in terms of weight, IRNA reported.

According to the IRICA, the main reason for the decline in the country’s export value in the mentioned period is the decrease in the global price of petrochemical products which account for a big share of the Iranian export basket.

As reported, the import of goods in the five months of this year also reached 14.4 million tons worth $24.2 billion, indicating a 7.49 percent growth in value and a 2.17 percent increase in weight, year on year.

The average value of each ton of exported goods was 346 dollars and the average customs value of each ton of imported goods was 1,677 dollars in the mentioned five months.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India during the said time span.

The mentioned five countries accounted for 75.13 percent of the weight and 74.77 percent of the value of Iran’s total exports in the five months of this year.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned five months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

