TEHRAN - The number of referrals from Persian Gulf countries and some northern and eastern neighboring countries to Europe has decreased as Iran becomes the destination for the treatment of many eye diseases.

The country has been welcoming millions of medical tourists on a yearly basis and no Iranian patient is sent abroad for medical treatment, Mahmoud Jabbarvand, chairman of the Ophthalmology Department at the Ministry of Health, has said.

Given the scope of research and studies in the field of ophthalmology, Iran is comparable to the world’s advanced countries,” Jabbarvand said on Saturday to mark World Sight Day, Press TV reported.

“Because of the extensive range and outstanding quality of ophthalmic services and treatment here in Iran, no patient is sent abroad and even many patients from different countries, especially neighboring ones, travel to the country for treatment,” he said.

He further said that Iran has gained the expertise to domestically manufacture artificial corneas, adding that artificial cornea transplant is performed on patients who neither can receive human tissue nor stem cells.

Those who have undergone the surgery have managed to regain their full eyesight, Jabbarvand said.

He explained that 2,500 ophthalmologists are currently active in Iran, which has achieved significant progress in the field of stem cell application.

Iranian specialists can skillfully undertake meticulous applied research, he noted.

“Due to the great expertise and dazzling performance of our doctors, coupled with the efficient operation of state and private hospitals, patients who are diagnosed on time will quickly undergo surgery and regain their sight,” the top Iranian health official said.

Iran’s scientific community has remained productive in recent years, even as economic sanctions have made it difficult for universities to buy some of the most advanced equipment or send talented students to Europe or the United States to attend scientific meetings.

Tehran, Mashhad, Yazd, Shiraz, and Ahvaz are among the top destinations chosen by medical tourists, who choose to cross borders to seek affordable treatment in Iran.

World Sight Day

World Sight Day is a global healthcare event celebrated on the 2nd Thursday of every October to emphasize public awareness with respect to shedding light on the prioritizing of vision and eye health.

This year, World Sight Day was celebrated on October 12.

On this day, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eye care professionals, concerned individuals, and national and international organizations from various countries come together to organize awareness campaigns, host eye screenings, and advocate for policies that improve eye care services.

The World Sight Day 2023 Theme was “Love your eyes at work”, a global call to all corporate leaders to prioritize their worker's eye health and understand the importance of the vision at the workplace.

It encouraged employers to make eye health initiatives standard practice and promote eye health habits that will benefit the well-being, safety, and productivity of millions of employees.

MT/MG